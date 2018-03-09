Police find guns and ammunition at home of high school student in Gardena threat case

Gardena police found several guns and a cache of ammunition at the home of a high school student who threatened campus violence in two social media posts this week, authorities said.
The investigation began Thursday when police received a call regarding a threat to Serra High School, according to the Gardena Police Department. Investigators identified a student who posted a threatening message earlier this week.
The teen posted a more specific threat Thursday, saying that violence would take place on campus. Detectives arrested the teen, who was not named, on suspicion of making criminal threats and possessing a firearm as a juvenile.
Local law enforcement officials, who have been on high alert after a school shooting in Florida left 17 people dead, said they've seen a surge in tips about potential school shootings in 2018.
On Wednesday, two schools, Pierce College and Santa Margarita Catholic High School, closed campus early so authorities could investigate similar threats.
Last month, authorities thwarted a student's alleged plot to carry out a shooting at a Whittier high school. A school resource deputy at El Camino High School said he overheard a student say, "I guarantee you the school will be shot up in three weeks."
Hours later, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched the teen' home and recovered two semiautomatic AR-15 rifles, two handguns and 90 high-capacity magazines.
Twitter: @AleneTchek