Getty Center closed early after receiving bomb threat

Jeff Landa
A bomb threat phoned into the Getty Center in Brentwood caused the Los Angeles Police Department to evacuate and later close the facility Tuesday afternoon.

According to LAPD spokesperson Officer Drake Madison, the bomb threat was called in shortly before 3 p.m. The bomb squad was notified but not yet deployed pending further investigation of facility grounds.

While no formal evacuation took place, those inside were advised to leave. Then, about 4 p.m., the Getty decided to close early because of the threat, Madison said.

Police are investigating the credibility of the threat.

