Why did it take so long to arrest the Golden State Killer suspect? Interagency rivalries, old technology, errors and bad luck

Hampering investigators was the fact the Golden State Killer's crimes shared some similarities but were not identical in execution. Offerman and Manning were tied up and so were the Smiths — but they were killed with different weapons and bound with different types of knots, leading investigators to conclude they were unrelated. The Goleta killings of Offerman and Manning and Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez targeted unmarried couples, steering investigators toward the belief the killer was driven by a moralistic ethos.