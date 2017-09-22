Huntington Beach officer seen shooting suspect while bystander captures gunfire on video

A Huntington Beach police officer was captured on video Friday morning shooting a man outside a 7-Eleven.

The Orange County coroner’s office was notified of the shooting. In the video, the officer fires multiple times as the man falls to the ground.

The officer had contacted a man at the 7-Eleven at 6012 Edinger Ave., and the two got into an altercation, police spokesman Angie Bennett said. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, she said.

Warning: The following tweet contains graphic content.

Nearby Marina High School was placed on lockdown for roughly an hour after the shooting.

A 17-second video was posted on Twitter shortly after the 9:30 a.m. encounter. The video shows a man standing, turning and hunching his shoulders as the sound of up to seven gunshots can be heard. The man drops a dark object from his right hand and then collapses to the ground.

“This appears to be video of the event, but we have not confirmed the source. We are in the preliminary stages of our investigation and are not releasing any further details at this time,” Bennett said.

CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers. Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes