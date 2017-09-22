Huntington Beach officer seen shooting suspect while bystander captures gunfire on video

A Huntington Beach police officer was captured on video Friday morning shooting a man outside a 7-Eleven.
The Orange County coroner’s office was notified of the shooting. In the video, the officer fires multiple times as the man falls to the ground.
The officer had contacted a man at the 7-Eleven at 6012 Edinger Ave., and the two got into an altercation, police spokesman Angie Bennett said. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, she said.
Warning: The following tweet contains graphic content.
Nearby Marina High School was placed on lockdown for roughly an hour after the shooting.
A 17-second video was posted on Twitter shortly after the 9:30 a.m. encounter. The video shows a man standing, turning and hunching his shoulders as the sound of up to seven gunshots can be heard. The man drops a dark object from his right hand and then collapses to the ground.
“This appears to be video of the event, but we have not confirmed the source. We are in the preliminary stages of our investigation and are not releasing any further details at this time,” Bennett said.
