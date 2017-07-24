Actress Hilary Duff is the latest target in a series of celebrity burglaries in L.A.

Detectives were investigating yet another home burglary targeting a celebrity. This time, police say, actress Hilary Duff was the victim.

Someone broke into the “Younger” starlet’s North Hills home on Thursday, said Officer Drake Madison, spokesman for Los Angeles Police Department. Duff was not home at the time, he said.

Police did not disclose any details on the burglary and stolen items, but TMZ reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.

Duff’s spokeswoman told Entertainment Tonight that her family, staff and pets were safe. The “Lizzie McGuire” star’s security team will be working with investigators.

Authorities in Los Angeles have been investigating the rash of celebrity home break-ins since early this year.

Some of the burglary victims include Dodger Yasiel Puig, hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, rocker Alanis Morissette, former Laker Derek Fisher and actress Emmy Rossum.

In Morissette’s case, thieves took safes containing $2 million worth in vintage jewelry. Other celebrities reported losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, including prized valuables.

The LAPD Commercial Crimes Division’s burglary section has been investigating the break-ins.

In most cases, celebrities were out of town when their homes were burglarized.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA