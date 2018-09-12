Police detain 59 people during search for weapons, narcotics in Hollywood building

Los Angeles Police Department investigators detained 59 people and closed a portion of Hollywood Boulevard for several hours early Wednesday as they searched a vacant commercial building for weapons and narcotics, police said.
Authorities served a search warrant at the building in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard about 3 a.m., Lt. Chris Ramirez said.
Police said at 6 a.m. they had detained 25 people and were continuing to search the building. Nearly two hours later, people had detained a total of 59 people.
A portion of the affected stretch of Hollywood Boulevard between Ivar Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard has reopened, authorities said.
It is not clear what, if anything, investigators found inside the building.
