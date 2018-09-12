Advertisement

Police detain 59 people during search for weapons, narcotics in Hollywood building

Hannah Fry
By
Sep 12, 2018 | 7:50 AM

Los Angeles Police Department investigators detained 59 people and closed a portion of Hollywood Boulevard for several hours early Wednesday as they searched a vacant commercial building for weapons and narcotics, police said.

Authorities served a search warrant at the building in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard about 3 a.m., Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Police said at 6 a.m. they had detained 25 people and were continuing to search the building. Nearly two hours later, people had detained a total of 59 people.

A portion of the affected stretch of Hollywood Boulevard between Ivar Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard has reopened, authorities said.

It is not clear what, if anything, investigators found inside the building.

7:50 a.m.: This article was updated with the number of people detained.

This article was originally published at 6:20 a.m.

