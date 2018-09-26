Houston man charged in L.A. homeless attacks that left 3 dead, 5 injured

A man suspected of killing several homeless people and leaving others comatose during a string of brutal assaults in Southern California was charged with three counts of murder Wednesday as authorities identified an eighth victim who suffered serious injuries in a recent Westside attack.
Ramon Escobar, 47, was charged with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of robbery in connection with a number of brutal attacks that terrified the region’s homeless community between Sept. 8 and Sept. 24, prosecutors said.
Investigators say Escobar slammed a baseball bat into the heads of Kelvin Williams, 59, and Braden Ridout, 34, as they slept outside in the downtown Los Angeles Financial District on Sept. 16. A man sleeping nearby, Tievon Harmon, 23, was also critically injured in those attacks, police said.
Four days later, police allege, Escobar beat 39-year-old San Gabriel resident Steven Ray Cruze Jr. to death as he slept under the Santa Monica Pier after an overnight fishing trip. Cruze was not homeless, according to his family.
Escobar has also been accused of seriously injuring three other homeless men in Santa Monica this month. One of those men remains comatose, police said. Escobar was arrested Monday in Santa Monica near the scene of the final attack in the chain of violence that spanned from Sept. 8 to Sept. 24.
Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes said a man was attacked in the area near Sawtelle and Veniceboulevards last Saturday and hospitalized. Initially investigators did not think the assault was related to the string of attacks but Hayes said further evidence tied Escobar to the incident.
Despite fears that someone was specifically trying to hurt members of the area’s sprawling homeless community, investigators believe the assailant was targeting people who appeared to be isolated so he could rob them.
Surveillance video of the downtown attacks shows a man police identified as Escobar rummaging through the pockets of his victims, and detectives recovered a backpack belonging to one of the victims when they arrested Escobar.
Police also recovered a wooden baseball bat, likely the weapon used in the downtown slayings, when they searched Escobar’s car earlier this week.
Investigators said Escobar drove from Houston to Santa Monica in early September after he became a person of interest in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle. Dina and Rogelio Escobar disappeared in late August, according to Houston police officials, who have said they suspect foul play.
He sometimes lived with his uncle, Rogelio, but would disappear for days at a time to look for work. Rogelio Escobar vanished Aug. 26, and his sister disappeared a few days later when she went looking for him, police said.
The charred remains of Dina Escobar’s vehicle were found on a beach in Galveston, about 50 miles outside of Houston, in late August.
Call to Escobar’s criminal defense attorney in Houston were not returned.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Escobar was deported six times between 1997 and 2011. A federal immigration judge first ordered him to be removed from the U.S. in 1988, according to ICE.
After illegally re-entering the country again, Escobar was granted an appeal of his deportation order in December 2016, according to ICE. He was last released from federal custody in 2017.
ICE did not respond to additional questions from The Times about the nature of Escobar’s appeal or prior removal orders on Wednesday.
Hayes, who heads the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said Tuesday that Escobar was a “previously deported felon” who had been allowed to re-enter the U.S. based on an asylum claim. He did not know when or why Escobar sought asylum.
A previous deportation order or conviction would likely have prevented Escobar from being granted asylum, according to Jennie Pasquarella, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants' Rights project in Southern California, meaning it is likely that any asylum claim made by Escobar pre-dated his deportation.
Escobar has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests for assault, burglary and trespassing in the Houston area, court records show. He was imprisoned in Texas from 1995 to 2000 after a burglary conviction, Hayes said.
Escobar identified himself as a Salvadoran national in court documents related to a trespassing arrest earlier this year, records show. He also listed his aunt, Dina Escobar, as his closest relative and claimed to have a job at Emanuel Movers in Houston.
He was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Houston in May, and a judge warned him that the conviction could affect his immigration status, records show.