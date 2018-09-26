ICE arrests 150 immigrants in latest Los Angeles area operation

Immigration officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of about 150 people in the Los Angeles area they described as “criminal aliens and other immigration violators.”
The agency plans to release more details on the arrests around 1 p.m. and to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership “explain how the lack of cooperation from local jails is negatively impacting public safety.”
The sweep is just the latest by ICE. In June, the L.A. field office made 162 arrests. Of the 157 men and five women arrested, most of them — 129 — were Mexican nationals, according to ICE. The agency said almost 90% of the people arrested during that operation had criminal convictions.
Earlier in the year, agents made 212 arrests over a four-day period.
Immigrant rights advocates have expressed fear that sweeps like these will result in the collateral arrests of immigrants who were not targeted — something that has happened.
But ICE officials have blamed sanctuary policies that they say have pushed the agency out of jails and forced it to conduct more enforcement in neighborhoods — at a greater risk to law enforcement and the public.