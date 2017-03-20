L.A. police, county sheriff's department on first-ever federal list of agencies not honoring ICE detainers

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday released the first ever report on law enforcement agencies that are potentially “endangering Americans” by failing to cooperate with ICE detainers and named multiple jurisdictions in California.

As part of a Trump administration directive to “highlight” uncooperative police agencies, the weekly “Declined Detainer Outcome Report,” lists those that have failed to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests to further detain suspects so they can be processed for possible deportation.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect the public safety and carry out its mission,” said Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan.

Monday’s detainer report listed 10 jurisdictions that fail to comply with detainers “on a routine basis.” They are: Clark County, Nevada; Nassau County, New York; Cook County, Illinois; Montgomery County, Iowa; Snohomish County, Washington; Franklin County, New York; Washington County, Oregon; Alachua County, Florida; Franklin County, Iowa; and Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

The report named multiple California law enforcement agencies, including a few in Los Angeles County, that had also failed to honor detainers.

In a three-day stretch in late January and early February, the LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department declined detainers for five people with criminal convictions, according to the report.

One suspect had been convicted of arson, two of domestic violence and two of assault, according to the report. Four of the detainers targeted Mexicans and the fifth listed a Salvadoran.

The suspects were being held at LAPD jails in Van Nuys and downtown, as well as the sheriff’s Twin Towers facility downtown.

The other California locations where detainer requests were declined were: the Santa Rita jail in Alameda County; Madera County Department of Corrections; the Anaheim city jail in Orange County; the Sacramento County jail; the Santa Barbara County jail; and the Santa Clara County main jail.

The suspects in those jails had convictions for domestic violence, burglary and forgery, among other crimes. The people ICE sought were natives of Cambodia, Mexico and Guatemala.

“Our goal is to build cooperative, respectful relationships with our law enforcement partners,” Homan said. “We will continue collaborating with them to help ensure that illegal aliens who may pose a threat to our communities are not released onto the streets to potentially harm individuals living within our communities.”

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.