22-year-old immigration activist and Cal State L.A. student detained by Border Patrol

A 22-year-old immigration activist and college student was detained Thursday by federal authorities, less than a month after her mother was taken into custody by federal agents during a massive cocaine bust in Los Angeles.

Claudia Rueda was taken into custody while moving her family’s car outside their Boyle Heights home, and late Thursday, she was being held by Border Patrol at a detention facility near San Diego, according to her attorney, Monika Langarica.

“She was moving the car because of street sweeping,” Langarica said. “Before she got out of the car, three vehicles pulled up” and Rueda was taken into custody.

In response to specific questions about Rueda’s detention, Jose Hernandez, a spokesman for Border Patrol, said seven people were detained Thursday morning in L.A. as part of a wider probe of cross-border drug smuggling. He did not identify the seven people, citing “privacy concerns,” but said they were apprehended at several locations.

Langarica said there was no evidence suggesting any link between Rueda and alleged criminal or drug-related activity. Instead, the attorney pointed to Rueda’s involvement in her mother’s ongoing immigration case.

In April, Rueda’s mother, Teresa Vidal-Jaime, was picked up by federal authorities during a raid at a Boyle Heights apartment complex where more than 30 pounds of cocaine and $600,000 in cash was found, officials said. Vidal-Jaime’s husband and three other men were arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

Vidal-Jaime was cleared of involvement in the drugs seized at the complex, but she was held for several weeks in federal custody.

Rueda played a central role in advocating on behalf of her mother, whom Langarica also represented. Last week, against the objections of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Vidal-Jaime was granted bail and released May 12 after posting $2,000.

Her attorney floated the recent release as a reason for Rueda’s apprehension: “There is a lot that suggests retaliatory behavior on Border Patrol’s part,” Langarica said.

Rueda’s detention swiftly galvanized local activists, and groups circulated online a photograph of her with one fist raised, accompanied by a demand for her release. The Immigrant Youth Coalition and the L.A. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America issued statements and launched social media campaigns on Rueda’s behalf.

Rueda was focusing on Latin American Studies at Cal State L.A. and has lived most of her life here.

Her attorney said Rueda was eligible for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, but had not been able to cobble together the money for her application.

“Her mom’s meager wages have been funding her education,” Langarica said. She said if Rueda was released, she could secure DACA protections and remain here.

“There’s a solution on the horizon. It’s absurd we are going through this,” Langarica added.

The president of Cal State Los Angeles, where Rueda is enrolled, issued a statement saying the university was gathering information about the incident. The statement did not formally name Rueda.

“I am deeply concerned about the well-being of our student and hope to learn more soon,” President William A. Covino said in a letter e-mailed to students.

Hugo Rueda and three other men remain in Los Angeles County jail on charges of drug dealing and conspiracy. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

