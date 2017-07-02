Thousands expected at march to impeach President Trump in downtown Los Angeles

Demonstrators are expected to gather Sunday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach President Trump.

More than 12,000 people have said on Facebook they are attending the event in Los Angeles. It is one of dozens of marches planned across the country, with demonstrations in California scheduled in Fresno, Orange County, Ventura, San Diego and San Francisco.

The Los Angeles march will start at Pershing Square at noon and end at Fletcher-Bowron Square at Main and Temple streets.

A counterprotest to support Trump is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) will speak at the anti-Trump event, according to his office.

The San Fernando Valley lawmaker has put himself at odds with House Democratic leaders by drafting and circulating articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of trying to thwart an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn is a focus of a widening investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign or the president’s associates cooperated with Russia during or after the election.

In February, White House officials said the president fired the former three-star Army general because Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

A day later, Trump met with then-FBI Director James Comey and told him he hoped “you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” according to Comey.

Trump has disputed Comey’s account. The president and his aides have denied any wrongdoing.

