Irvine teen suspected of groping women while riding a skateboard

Irvine police recently arrested a high school student accused of groping female joggers while riding a skateboard and pushing one jogger to the ground in an assault.
Keenan Al-Sayed Ahmad, an 18-year-old student at Northwood High School, was arrested on Jan. 19, the Irvine Police Department announced this week.
That day, at about 2 p.m., Ahmad was riding his skateboard when he approached a jogger on the Jeffrey Open Space Trail and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The woman called police, and officers found and arrested Ahmad, who was released on bond.
Authorities sought the public's help in December after two assaults were reported near the Woodbury neighborhood. The Police Department said Ahmad has been linked to these cases.
On Dec. 17, a woman was jogging near Groveland and Townsend when she was groped by a man riding past her on a skateboard.
The next night, a woman jogging near Rolling Green and Statuary was shoved to the ground by a man who approached on a skateboard, police said.
The man covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming but couldn't stop her yells, police said. He got up, touched the victim in a sexual manner and fled.
Investigators are seeking charges including felony assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery, according to the Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Irvine Police Det. Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183 or to email kherter@cityofirvine.org.
