Foes of jail expansion protest in downtown L.A.

Dozens of demonstrators bound together by gray shackles on their wrists walked inside the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration on Tuesday, where the Board of Supervisors was meeting, to protest the expansion of jails in the county.

Police escorted the activists out of the building after members starting yelling at the supervisors, asking them to declare a moratorium on the jail expansion project.

Afterward, board Chairman Mark Ridley-Thomas closed the meeting to the public.

The activists, led by Kim McGill of the Youth Justice Coalition and two other anti-incarceration groups, then stood outside the building and chanted “it is our duty to fight for freedom” and held up signs that read “stop incarceration.”

Later, they began marching to Men’s Central Jail.

McGill said many of the activists have had family members incarcerated or have been incarcerated themselves.

One of the demonstrators, Dayvon Williams, 27, said he is part of the campaign because he believes funds could be better spent on initiatives inside the community to help prevent incarceration.

“Just because you rebuild a jail doesn’t mean that the way you’re treated in the jail will change,” Williams said.

Williams said he was jailed on burglary charges when he was 18.

Many of the activists have been protesting the construction of two new county jails for months.

Though the design has not been finalized, the county is expected to spend $2 billion to build a 3,885-bed replacement for the downtown Men’s Central Jail.

The other jail is the vacant Mira Loma Detention Center, a women’s facility in Lancaster.

Activists argue that building a women’s facility in Lancaster would make it difficult for families to visit.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Twitter: @melissaetehad