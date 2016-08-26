Jaycee Dugard loses court case against federal parole officials

A federal appeals court decided by a 2-1 vote Friday that Jaycee Dugard, who was kidnapped as a child and held by a parolee for 18 years, cannot hold federal parole officials liable for failing to supervise her abductor.

“Phillip Garrido, a parolee with a terrible history of drug-fueled sexual violence, committed unspeakable crimes against Jaycee Dugard for 18 years,” U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge John B. Owens wrote. “State and federal authorities missed many opportunities to stop these tragic events.”

Dugard received a $20-million settlement from California and sued the federal government for similar compensation.

“While our hearts are with Ms. Dugard, the law is not,” Owens, an appointee of President Obama based in San Diego, wrote for the majority.

The panel said federal law and its intersection with California law prevented her for being compensated “for the incompetence of the parole office that was supposedly supervising Garrido.“

Garrido was on federal parole when he and his wife kidnapped Dugard near her home in South Lake Tahoe. She was 11.

He held her captive, sometimes in chains, in a backyard shed and repeatedly raped and drugged her. She gave birth to two of his children during the ordeal. The three were discovered and freed in August 2009.

