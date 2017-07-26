Justin Bieber accidentally strikes photographer with his pickup, police say

Justin Bieber accidentally struck a photographer with his pick-up Wednesday night in Beverly Hills, police said.

The 57-year-old photographer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout.

Bieber stayed at the scene and “fully cooperated” with the investigation. Police believe the crash was unintentional.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the singer getting into his truck and starting the engine as a crowd of photographers snap photos around him. As he slowly pulls forward, the crowd disperses. The photographer steps toward the truck, gets struck and falls to the ground.

Another clip shows Bieber outside his car, kneeling by the injured man and asking him what he needs.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Hamilton Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

