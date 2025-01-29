50 Cent apparently finds it hilarious that Gloria Allred’s client is suing him for alleged assault

Rapper 50 Cent posted the 2014 photo above and offered to take Gloria Allred to dinner after she filed a lawsuit against him on behalf of a photographer client.

To say 50 Cent isn’t taking Gloria Allred’s new case against him too seriously might be an understatement. Dude has been flat-out laughing in the high-profile attorney’s face after she filed a lawsuit alleging that he and his entourage rode up on a scooter-riding photographer and whacked the guy with an SUV door.

“Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL,” the rapper-entrepreneur wrote Tuesday on Instagram. An accompanying photo shows him and Allred laughing and clasping hands at an event in 2014.

Apparently, Fiddy — born Curtis Jackson III — finds it hilarious that Allred is representing Guadelupe De Los Santos, a photographer and “social media journalist” who is suing him and his entourage for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and interference with De los Santos’ exercise of his civil rights.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jackson et al are accused of driving up behind the paparazzo, who previously had been tailing the rapper on a scooter and recording him with a cellphone attached to a selfie stick. Jackson is accused of hitting De Los Santos with the passenger door of the SUV a short while later, causing injuries to De Los Santos and taking the electric scooter out of commission.

“While waiting at the traffic light, [De Los Santos] felt and heard a vehicle pull up from behind him in the far-right lane. It was the SUV containing Defendant Jackson,” the lawsuit says. “As the SUV approached Plaintiff De Los Santos, the front passenger door suddenly and forcefully opened, without warning or provocation, and struck Plaintiff De Los Santos on his left side, knocking him and his scooter to the street and adjacent sidewalk to his right.”

The civil-rights part of the complaint refers to De Los Santos allegedly being prevented from exercising his California-given right to pursue a lawful occupation as a social media journalist. The lawsuit requests a jury trial and asks Jackson to pay legal fees and costs as well as general, compensatory, special, exemplary and/or punitive damages. Plus interest.

The lawsuit says the photographer “suffered injuries to his lower body on his left side as well as to his torso” and experienced “accompanying pain and emotional distress.”

Jackson, whom the lawsuit says crossed paths with De Los Santos in September after leaving a book signing at the Grove, appeared to disagree.

“The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers,” he wrote Tuesday on social media next to a photo of him and Allred meeting each other at that 2014 event. He punctuated his thought with a laughing emoji, then continued, “Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.”

But Jackson has lawyers too, and one of them told TMZ late Monday that the performer hadn’t seen or been served with the lawsuit yet. “However,” that attorney continued, “if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.”