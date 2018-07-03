Viral video of woman's arrest sparks anger; LAPD says it did the right thing

A viral video of several Los Angeles police officers training their firearms on an unarmed woman drew fierce criticism online Monday, but investigators said the footage actually depicted the arrest of a dangerous kidnapping suspect.
The video, taken early Monday morning near La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, shows several Los Angeles police officers aiming their guns at a woman who has her hands in the air. As the woman walks backward toward the officers to surrender, the person filming the video can be heard questioning the large-scale police response.
“Five guns pointed at this woman, at this unarmed, black woman,” the person behind the camera says.
The video, which had been viewed at least 885,000 times by Monday night, captured what the LAPD described as an arrest related to a kidnapping investigation.
Warning: The video contains explicit language.
The woman, whose identity was not released, was being sought by members of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Josh Rubenstein, the department’s chief spokesman. The woman has been booked into a city jail, though Rubenstein could not immediately comment on what charges she was facing.
A law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, described the woman as an “accomplice or getaway driver.” A male suspect also was arrested, and both have been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the source said.
The responding officers believed the woman to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the source.
The video — which was quickly lambasted as a show of unnecessary police force on Twitter, but also drew some praise from police officials — comes at a time when the LAPD is beginning to release more footage recorded during “critical incidents” between the police and the public.
Under a new policy approved by the city’s Police Commission in March, the LAPD is now required to release all footage in its possession related to officer-involved shootings, encounters in which a person dies in LAPD custody and incidents in which officers use force that results in a person suffering serious injuries. The videos must be released within 45 days, with few exceptions.
The department has said it hopes the footage can offer teachable moments and has chosen to release the videos in a documentary-style format. The move has been met with some criticism and differs from approaches adopted by other cities that release videos, including Las Vegas and Chicago.