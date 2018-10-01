Plane crash in La Verne kills one

A passenger in a small plane died Sunday evening after it crashed in La Verne, La Verne Police Department officials said.
Police were alerted to the crash at Brackett Field Airport at about 5:50 p.m. and responded to the scene, where they found one person dead and a second passenger, who was taken to a hospital. The injured passenger is in “serious condition” but is expected to survive, La Verne Police Lt. Chris Dransfeldt said, adding that he did not immediately have more information about the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, he said.