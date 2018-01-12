Lancaster crash leaves 3 dead, several more injured

A car crash in Lancaster left three people dead and four others injured on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A blue sedan was traveling east on Avenue J-8 around noon when it collided with a silver sedan, causing it to overturn, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The accident occurred near the avenue’s intersection with 10th Street East, also known as Challenger Way.

Firefighters arrived soon after but all three people inside the blue sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims, who were not identified, were a man and two women, the sheriff’s department said.

Four men in the silver sedan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators did not immediately offer a reason for the crash, but the sheriff’s department said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the fatal wreck.

CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. CAPTION "This is going to be a long and difficult journey" - Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown "This is going to be a long and difficult journey" - Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown CAPTION The death toll from massive debris flows that buried homes and cars under a torrent of mud and boulders rose to 17 in Montecito. The death toll from massive debris flows that buried homes and cars under a torrent of mud and boulders rose to 17 in Montecito. CAPTION Issa becomes second California Republican to announce retirement as Democrats look to reclaim house. Issa becomes second California Republican to announce retirement as Democrats look to reclaim house.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.