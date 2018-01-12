Lancaster crash leaves 3 dead, several more injured

A car crash in Lancaster left three people dead and four others injured on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
A blue sedan was traveling east on Avenue J-8 around noon when it collided with a silver sedan, causing it to overturn, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The accident occurred near the avenue’s intersection with 10th Street East, also known as Challenger Way.
Firefighters arrived soon after but all three people inside the blue sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims, who were not identified, were a man and two women, the sheriff’s department said.
Four men in the silver sedan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Investigators did not immediately offer a reason for the crash, but the sheriff’s department said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the fatal wreck.
