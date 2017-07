Two Los Angeles police officers were injured in a car crash Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred about 4:40 p.m. at Vermont Avenue and 43rd Place, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening, and both were in stable condition at a hospital.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the crash.

