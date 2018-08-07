Murder suspect killed, FBI agent wounded after gunfire erupts in South L.A.

A murder suspect was killed and an FBI agent was wounded after gunfire erupted during an attempted arrest in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, police said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers in the parking lot of the Central Inn Motel in the 4000 block of South Central Avenue around 11 a.m., according to Det. Megan Aguilar, an LAPD spokeswoman. A weapon was recovered at the scene, she said.
The two officers who opened fire were part of a task force with the FBI searching for a suspect in a July 31 slaying, Aguilar said. An FBI agent was shot during the altercation and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. It was not immediately clear who shot the agent.
The agent was taken to an area hospital, Aguilar said. An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
