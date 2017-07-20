Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41; suicide suspected

Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed. He was 41.

Firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said.

Firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 a.m., Napoli said.

The Palos Verdes Estate Police Department declined to comment about the death.

Chris Pizzello / Associated Press Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Hallelujah" at Chris Cornell's memorial service on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Hallelujah" at Chris Cornell's memorial service on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Bennington had a career in music that spanned more than two decades. In addition to his work with Linkin Park, he also performed with Stone Temple Pilots.

He was close friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May. Bennington posted an emotional letter, discussing how much Cornell influenced him. “That you for letting me be a part of your life,” he wrote.

Bennington performed "Hallelujah" at Chris Cornell's memorial service on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA