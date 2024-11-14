Linkin Park’s massive 2025 tour taps Queens of the Stone Age for Dodger Stadium show

Linkin Park — with its new lead singer Emily Armstrong, shown harmonizing with Mike Shinoda, and new album “From Zero” — is embarking on a world tour in January and will play a Dodger Stadium show with Queens of the Stone Age.

Linkin Park is expanding its comeback tour, taking their From Zero road show across the globe.

The Agoura Hills rap-rock group, which relaunched in September with singer Emily Armstrong replacing late frontman Chester Bennington, will roll their tour into 2025, announcing stadium and arena stops across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The “In the End” and “Numb” hitmakers, whose new album “From Zero” drops Friday, will launch the next leg of their tour in Mexico City on Jan. 31. The Northern California rockers of AFI will be their special guests at that show and several others. Additional supporting acts include Queens of the Stone Age, who will make one appearance, Canadian heavy metal rock band Spiritbox, Britain’s Architects, singer Grandson, experimental pop musician Jean Dawson, rapper JPEGMAFIA and pop band PVRIS.

The 59-date tour includes three stops in California as well as stops in New York, Paris, London and and Rio. The band will play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, the SAP Center in San Jose on Sept. 15 and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 17. The tour also runs through several music festivals and will include stops at Sick New World in Las Vegas, I-DAYS in Italy and Novarock in Austria.

Queens of the Stone Age, which canceled the remainder of their 2024 shows in August because of singer Josh Homme’s medical issues, will only play the Dodger Stadium stop, where they will be joined by JPEGMAFIA. The rapper will also play the other California stops.

After launching the tour in Mexico, the band will hit Japan, Indonesia and stop in several cities in the United States and Canada. Europe is next on their list, then they return to North America for multiple shows before embarking on their South American leg. The tour is set to close in November 2025 with four stops in Brazil.

Now consisting of Armstrong, rapper-producer Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, DJ Joe Hahn, bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and new drummer Colin Brittain, Linkin Park kicked off a series of concerts in the fall, launching its new lineup with a Sept. 11 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum before embarking on a mini-world tour. The platinum-selling rock band came roaring back seven years after Bennington’s suicide death in 2017 silenced the group. Shinoda said their new work is “sonically and emotionally” about the past, present and future and allows the band to embrace its signature sound “but new and full of life.”

According to concert promoter Live Nation, the 2024 arena run was “met with incredible demand,” prompting the addition of shows in Paris and Dallas and two in São Paulo. The shows have included songs from Linkin Park’s 17-year repertoire and their latest singles, “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown,” from “From Zero.”

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Shinoda said in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. ‘From Zero’ is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

A presale for Linkin Park’s LP Underground fan club begins Nov. 18. The general on-sale begins Nov. 21 for North America and Nov. 22 for Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional ticketing and venue details for South America and Jakarta are forthcoming, Live Nation said. A complete list of tour dates is available on the band’s website.