3 burned in wind-driven fire that's growing in San Bernardino County, officials say

A fire that broke out in San Bernardino County on Tuesday afternoon has burned three people and triggered mandatory evacuations, authorities said.
The wind-driven Little Mountain fire has burned at least 100 acres and is growing rapidly, the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.
The blaze was initially reported as a vegetation fire near University Parkway and Varsity Avenue about 12:30 p.m.
Three patients were taken to the hospital with burns, officials said. Mandatory evacuations were ordered about 1:45 p.m. for residents east of Little Mountain Drive and north of West Edgehill Road, the department said. An evacuation center was set up at Marshall Elementary School in San Bernardino.
The fire forced an eight-mile stretch of the 215 Freeway between the 210 and 15 freeways to close Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The blaze is among several that burned across Southern California on Tuesday amid powerful Santa Ana winds.
