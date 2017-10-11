Two killed, two wounded when gunfire erupts at Long Beach liquor store

Two men were killed and two others were wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Long Beach liquor store Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the store near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Anaheim Street around 9:25 p.m. found four men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued by the Long Beach Police Department.
Danny Bunthung, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Ed Winter, deputy chief of investigations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Dallas Som, 22, died at an area hospital a short time later, Winter said.
Investigators believe they were shot after an altercation with an unknown suspect or suspects, according to the release.
The two people who were wounded sustained only minor injuries, according to police. They were not identified.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the altercation that led to the shooting, and investigators were trying to determine if gang affiliations played a role.
None of the people who were shot are believed to have been armed, and no firearms were recovered at the scene, according to Sgt. Brad Johnson, a Long Beach police spokesman. It was not clear if any of the victims were employees of the liquor store.
