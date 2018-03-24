Thousands gather in downtown Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rally

Tens of thousands of students and their families are expected to descend on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning for a March for Our Lives rally, one of hundreds of such demonstrations across the country calling for stricter gun laws.
Participants will march from Pershing Square to Grand Park beginning at 9 a.m. Student activists across the nation have declared it a national day of action to raise awareness about the effects of gun violence and to push for lawmakers to take action to reduce it.
Large crowds were also gathering early Saturday in Washington, New York, Chicago, Houston and elsewhere.
The nationwide demonstrations were inspired by survivors of the Feb. 14 killing of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The largest rally is scheduled in the nation's capital.
Saturday's events follow a nationwide walkout by middle and high schoolers on March 14.