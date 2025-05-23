Water leak damages high-tech USC computer science building

A water leak caused damage in the USC Viterbi School of Engineering’s newest building, which houses high-tech labs and equipment.

All seven floors of a recently constructed high-tech computer science building at USC were affected by an overnight water leak this week, an official said.

The university’s facilities planning and management department confirmed that the leak originated from the attic of Ginsburg Hall on Wednesday, but did not comment on the extent of the damage.

Members of the facilities planning and management team responded when the leak was reported, turned off the water and started repairs, the department said in a statement to The Times on Friday. There is no estimated timeline for how long repairs will take.

The 116,000-square-foot building — officially named the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall — opened in September. It was designed by architecture firm HOK and reportedly had a $130-million budget.

Ginsburg Hall boasts some of the campus’ most advanced technology, housing a two-story lab dedicated to the research and testing of autonomous aerial vehicles and open-plan robotics labs.

It’s the first building at USC to earn a LEED platinum certification, the highest level of recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The building also became a popular study spot for students, briefly earning viral fame on TikTok for its soundproof, private study pods.

Researchers who work in Ginsburg Hall were notified to go to the building and check their equipment, the university said in its statement, but the building was closed for repairs.