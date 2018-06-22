Man shot dead while camping with family in Malibu Creek State Park

A man was shot to death while camping with his family at Malibu Creek State Park in the Calabasas area early Friday morning, and detectives are seeking to identify the assailant, officials said.
The victim appeared to be camping with family members when he was shot at least once in the upper torso, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris said. The shooting was not self-inflicted, he said.
The shooting occurred in an area well traveled by hikers and day trekkers, officials said.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Lost Hills station responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas about 4:45 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s family members were taken to the nearby Lost Hills sheriff’s station to be interviewed.
No other people were injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown, Harris said.