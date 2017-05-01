Tens of thousands expected to fill downtown L.A. for May Day demonstrations

The banner hanging on a stage outside City Hall seemed to sum up the message of this year’s May Day demonstrations: Resist.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Monday, in a series of protests that will likely take aim at President Trump’s policies on illegal immigration.

"We've never seen anything at this level in terms of fear and anger in the Latino community," said David Rodriguez, the state director for the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights group. "It's important for people to show opposition to this administration. They're very harsh, they're family-splitting... The policies are reprehensible."

Rodriguez was among a small crowd of marchers who were unfurling banners near MacArthur Park, where the day’s largest rally is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Demonstrators will then march toward City Hall.

"The common message: We're not going to put up with this," Rodriguez said.

More than 100 groups will be part of this year's rally organized by the May Day Coalition of Los Angeles. In past years, about 30 or 40 groups were represented, according to Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesman for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles

Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, he said.

About 300 people will act as monitors, some to ensure that the crowd moves smoothly through the streets and others as legal monitors to document any incidents, Cabrera said.

The mood at the park seemed festive early Monday morning. The sound of vuvuzelas buzzed in the air as a group of Los Angeles police officers zipped past on bicycles. Before long, some marchers started chanting a familiar refrain, "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido," a common “stronger together” message.

Rodriguez hoisted a sign reading, "Build bridges! Not walls! Immigrants welcome!" drawing a chorus of honks from cars driving by in response.

At Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, where another thousands-strong group is expected to march toward City Hall later in the morning, a mariachi troupe played rancheras as some demonstrators raised banners that read "Unite the Working Class" and "We Can Resist.”

"This is a time when our community is feeling incredible fear and anxiety," said Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director for the One Stop Immigration and Education Center. "We feel that it is important for our community to stand up and defend its dignity and its human rights and its desire, as taxpayers, to have government hear their call for comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship."

Similar demonstrations were expected to take place across the state and across the nation. In Oakland, dockworkers were expected to shut down the waterfront and rallies had been scheduled to take place along Bay Area Rapid Transit routes and near the city jail.

Protesters were also attempting to shut down an Alameda County administration building in Oakland and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco on Monday morning, according to a report in the San Jose Mercury News. The demonstrations have resulted in several arrests.

