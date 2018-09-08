Long Beach resident held political prisoner for years in Cambodia safely returns to U.S.

But Sovannara was one of 14 CNRP members released from Prey Sar in late August. Experts believe Hun Sen freed Sovannara and the other prisoners in the hopes of gaining relief from financial sanctions imposed by nations that have been long critical of his autocratic government. Cambodia has been the target of U.S. sanctions for years. In recent months, the Trump administration stepped up sanctions and visa restrictions against Cambodian officials who “undermine democracy,” including Hun Sen’s chief bodyguard.