Measure S: A heated fight over L.A.'s future development

Los Angeles voters were deciding Tuesday whether to pass a bitterly contested ballot measure that would impose new restrictions on building apartment towers, shops and offices and halt some kinds of real estate development for up to two years.

Neighborhood activists have championed Measure S as a way to reform a broken planning process at City Hall, arguing that it would prevent out-of-scale projects that ramp up traffic and fuel gentrification.

Opponents — including labor unions, business groups and Mayor Eric Garcetti — have warned it could eliminate jobs and exacerbate the housing crisis, throwing the city into economic turmoil.

The divisive campaign has doubled as a referendum on urbanist dreams of a denser, taller Los Angeles, bemoaned by critics as the “Manhattanization” of L.A. If the measure passes, it will be a sharp rebuke to Garcetti and other political leaders who championed that vision in Hollywood and other Los Angeles neighborhoods.

More than $13 million was poured into the fight, funding billboards, television ads and an avalanche of campaign mailers.

The Yes on S campaign raised more than $5 million — about 99% of which came from the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation — to promote the ballot measure.

Real estate developers, labor unions and other opponents shelled out more than $8 million to try to stop it, including more than $3 million from a development company at odds with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation over a Hollywood project.

Measure S targets the long-standing practice of changing city rules to permit buildings that are taller or denser than the established restrictions would ordinarily allow.

It would put a moratorium lasting up to two years on building projects that require zone changes and other alterations in city rules. It would also target the controversial practice of “spot zoning” by barring Los Angeles officials from amending the General Plan — a document that governs development across the city — to make way for individual projects in areas they would otherwise be banned.

But the campaign has hardly been a dry debate between planning wonks.

At news conferences and rallies, the Yes on S campaign railed against City Hall corruption, the eviction of poor tenants, rising homelessness and the health threats to children living along freeways.

Campaign director Jill Stewart argued that the city has been deviled by a “pay-to-play” culture in which politicians agree to rewrite zoning rules for real estate developers who sink money into their campaigns.

Opponents accused the campaign of deceptive and irresponsible tactics, frequently complaining that it was assailing problems that the ballot measure would do little to stop.

For instance, when the Yes on S campaign staged a press conference with veterans and sent out mailers that urged, “House Our Vets,” its critics said it would do nothing to help homeless veterans. Josh Kamensky, a spokesman for the opposition, said that “any issue they bring up is something Measure S either doesn’t address or will make worse.”

Garcetti, a staunch opponent of the measure, lamented that the Yes on S campaign had nonetheless plastered his smiling face on its mailers. And the Sheriff’s Department demanded that it stop sending out campaign mailers that mimicked eviction notices, saying they were misleading and illegal.

Much of the debate revolved around whether Measure S would help or hurt tenants as rents continue to soar. Backers of the ballot measure argued that it would combat luxury towers that were displacing longtime renters.

Opponents countered it would squelch housing production and accelerate evictions by blocking development on land that isn’t zoned for housing. If developers cannot convert parking lots or auto dealerships into housing, they argue, they will instead turn to residential areas and tear down older housing.

The Times found that most evictions have not been driven by spot zoning: A Times analysis found that in 2015, developers sought to build more than 8,000 homes under the exemptions targeted by Measure S.

Building those homes would result in fewer than 150 demolitions of rent-controlled units, a small fraction of such evictions across the city. But backers of the ballot measure argued that such building projects become anchors for gentrification that ultimately result in more evictions.

Los Angeles voters also weighed in on taxing and licensing marijuana shops, and whether to allow longer leases for property at the Port of Los Angeles — a measure that was championed by City Councilman Joe Buscaino as a way to help revitalize the waterfront.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily