Detectives investigate fatal stabbing at South L.A. Metro station

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man Thursday night that has shut down the Avalon Station on Metro’s Green Line in South Los Angeles.

The incident was reported around 9:53 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Avalon Boulevard, said L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Grace Medrano. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Trains are bypassing the station, which remains closed because of the investigation, a Metro spokesman said. As a result, Metro is providing bus service between its stations in Harbor Gateway and Willowbrook.

For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia