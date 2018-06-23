Soccer fans gather across Los Angeles to watch Mexico vs. South Korea match

Thousands of soccer fans will gather in sports bars, churches, pubs, football clubs and makeshift viewing stands all over Southern California on Saturday to watch the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Korea.
The game gets underway at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast locally from Rostov-on-Don, Russia, about 600 miles south of Moscow. Here are some of the places you can watch the game.
Mexico, which upset reigning champion Germany in its June 17 match, is favored to win. History is not on Mexico’s side, however, because it has not won back-to-back matches at a World Cup since 2002.
“Beating Germany was good for us,” team captain Andres Gardado told reporters. “It strengthened our [winning] mind-set. But we know how dangerous praise can be.”
South Korea, which lost to Sweden in its opening match, is hoping to stay alive with its first win. Their tournament will end with another loss.
“We know we have to produce results that can [disprove] people’s predictions,” midfielder Jung Wood-young said.
The two teams have met once before at the World Cup in 1998, with Mexico winning 3-1.