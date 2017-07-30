Six are injured when a car plows into a crowd in the mid-Wilshire area, officials say

Six people were injured Sunday afternoon when a car smashed into a group of people dining at a restaurant in the mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Two of the six patients sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Pico and Redondo boulevards after one blew through a red light, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Dwayne Wilson.

The impact sent one car into the sidewalk, he added, striking a group of people dining in a restaurant patio.

Both drivers remained on scene and were not injured, Wilson said.

No other details were immediately available about the victims’ conditions or about the cause of the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

UPDATES:

4:50 p.m.: This article was updated with additional information.

This article was originally published at 4:35 p.m.