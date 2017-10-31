Protests expected as Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal State Fullerton

Protests are expected for a speech Tuesday night by Milo Yiannopoulos at the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

This is the first college-speaking event in the United States since Yiannopoulos’ highly touted “Berkeley Free Speech Week” was scheduled in late September.

That event fell apart because of disorganization even as Yiannopoulos blamed UC Berkeley officials for trying to prevent him and a cohort from coming to campus.

Yiannopoulos is calling the Cal State Fullerton event, which will be at the Titan Student Union, “Halloqueen Night.” Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Halloween appearance is being opposed by a group of students who say Yiannopoulos is a purveyor of hate speech.

“I’m confident there will be voices of opposition outside the venue later today,” Jeffrey Cook, a spokesman for the school, said in an email. A Change.org petition in opposition to the event has gained more than 5,000 supporters.

“We call on admin to block any attempts to bring these hateful leaders to campus. … Hate speech to incite violence and threaten the lives of students is not the same as free speech of diverse opinions,” the petition from the Students for Quality Education reads.

Yiannopoulos is arranging a number of cross-country speaking engagements that he calls his “Troll Academy Tour.” After several events were announced, they were subsequently canceled for a variety of reasons.

Stops at San Diego State and Cal State Bakersfield were announced but then scuttled.

In a text to a Los Angeles Times reporter last month, Yiannopoulos said, “Naturally, I’ll be visiting a lot of colleges in California. It’s the craziest state of all.”

The 32-year-old previously worked as the tech editor of Breitbart News and has sought out controversy at every turn of his career. An early supporter of Donald Trump, he lambastes political correctness and last year was banned from Twitter for harassing “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones.

In February, he resigned from Breitbart after video was released showing him making comments that were interpreted as being supportive of pedophilia.

Several high schools near the Fullerton campus were scheduled to get out early before the event and anticipated protests. The university said all attendees would go through metal detectors, and a slew of items including backpacks, bags of any size and masks — even Halloween ones — were banned.

