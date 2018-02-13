Dying woman drags herself 100 yards to a road and uses last words to identify her suspected killers

A dying woman who reportedly dragged herself to the side of a rural street used her final words to help authorities identify her killers, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said.
The 19-year-old woman, who officials declined to identify, was found bloody and suffering from life-threatening stab wounds and other injuries on the side of rural Tesla Road in Livermore about 2 a.m. Monday, authorities said.
She was spotted by people in a passing vehicle who called police. The woman was then airlifted to a hospital, where she spoke with investigators before she died, the Sheriff's Department said.
"This victim really, really tried to survive. She fought, she fought," said Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly. "The last thing we believe she was able to do was point us in the direction of the people that killed her, and that's pretty remarkable."
Authorities used the information the victim provided to arrest a man and woman in Modesto, both 19 years old, on suspicion of murder, officials said.
One of the men who found the victim, Richard Loadholt, told KCRA-TV in Sacramento that he prayed with her and talked to her to keep her conscious as long as he could.
"I hope it'll be encouraging to their family that their daughter did have the spirit to fight," he said.
The woman had been dumped in Livermore and crawled 100 yards to the road where she was found, Bay Area TV station KTVU reported.
