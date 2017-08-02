Round 2: Monsoonal moisture to bring more wild weather and thunderstorms to Southern California

Muggy and sticky conditions will persist Wednesday in Southern California as monsoonal moisture brings summer rains, thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding to the valleys.

An unstable, warm air mass over Southern California could trigger intense downpours and thunderstorms “just about anywhere,” according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A flash-flood watch remains in effect for much of southwestern California, including areas recently scorched by wildfires.

Rain won’t be the only issue Wednesday.

Increased humidity will make everything feel a bit steamy, according to the weather service: “It should be very warm and humid, with humidity reaching uncomfortable levels by Southern California standards.”

On Tuesday, thunderstorms caused havoc across the Inland Empire and prompted a flash-flood warning in the Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County.

Strong winds knocked down power lines in Azusa and massive trees in San Bernardino County. Rain caused flooding on highways and neighborhoods throughout San Diego and Riverside counties as other communities were pounded by nickel-sized hail. In San Bernardino, a palm tree caught fire during a lightning storm.

In Huntington Beach, lightning strikes forced officials to briefly evacuate the city beach during the U.S. Open of Surfing.

The wild weather should subside by this weekend as cooler and drier conditions return, forecasters said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

ALSO

High-water year makes Pacific Crest Trail a more treacherous hike

U.S. test-launches ICBM off California to show ability to 'defend against attacks'

LAPD officer accused of sexually abusing teen cadet took girl to Six Flags on day of assaults, sources say