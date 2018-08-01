Naked man takes woman hostage at knifepoint in Whittier area

A naked man in a “drug-induced psychosis” took a woman hostage at knifepoint early Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The standoff occurred around 7 a.m. in the 14000 block of Dicky Street in unincorporated Whittier.
The naked suspect was under the influence when he used a knife to take a woman believed to be his relative hostage, sheriff’s deputies said.
When a helicopter soaring above the incident spooked the suspect, he threw the victim on the ground and started running, officials said.
When he ran across the street, he got hit by a passing car. Shortly after, officers arrived and arrested the suspect. Both the alleged victim and suspect sustained minor injuries, sheriff deputies said.
The suspect is expected to be charged with kidnapping and assault.