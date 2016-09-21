Naked and bloody man arrested after police find corpse in San Bernardino backyard

A naked and bloody man was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday night after officers found him near a corpse in a San Bernardino backyard, police said.

Marvin Ramirez, 29, of Covina, was taken into custody in connection with the death of Thurston Alexander Watkins, 39, of Studio City, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police received calls at 10:27 p.m. of a possible killing occurring in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of West 26th Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Watkins in the backyard, with signs of “significant trauma,” police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez, who was nude, was “in close proximity” to Watkins, San Bernardino police said.

He was disoriented and initially resisted officers’ orders, but was eventually arrested, police spokeswoman Eileen Hards said.

TV news footage showed officers outside the home, escorting Ramirez, whose face was smeared with blood. He was wearing a white hospital gown.

Ramirez and Watkins were visiting friends at the home, KTLA-TV reported.

Detectives are still investigating the motive for the killing. Watkins’ cause of death was not known and is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with details about the death is urged to call Det. John Munoz (909) 384-5630 or Sgt. Robert Sullivan (909) 384-5615.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Deaf teen killed by gunman after he and friends explain in a text, 'We can't hear you'

Ventura County firefighter is killed while driving to Canyon fire at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Drunken Glendale mom runs over 7-year-old's son leg after argument over misbehaving, police say