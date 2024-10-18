Roommate arrested after Riverside man found buried in backyard

A Riverside man was arrested after the body of his roommate was found buried in a makeshift grave in a backyard, police said.

Officers responded Tuesday evening to the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive after receiving reports that 31-year-old Bradley Minder had not been seen or heard from for several days, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

During their investigation, officers learned that one of the occupants had recently made some statements, claiming that he had killed his roommate, police said.

Advertisement

Detectives searched the home and saw what appeared to be a crime scene in the backyard.

Investigators with the department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit were called to the home, as well as forensic specialists and cadaver dogs to search the property.

The dogs alerted police to an area in the backyard where detectives found human remains, police said. The victim was later identified as Minder.

Detectives subsequently arrested and booked his roommate 48-year-old Richard Thomas Martinez on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

Detectives said they believe the two men had an altercation that resulted in Martinez killing Minder. Police did not release additional details as to what sparked the altercation between the two men, or how Minder was killed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or ebarajas@riversideca.gov.