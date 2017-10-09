Hundreds evacuated as multiple fires burn in Napa Valley and Sonoma

Hundreds evacuated their homes in Napa Valley and Sonoma County overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area, authorities said Monday morning.

In Napa County, there were three major active fires as of about 5:45 a.m., plus additional smaller fires, said Napa County spokeswoman Molly Rattigan.

One major fire is in Calistoga, another in the Atlas Peak area near Silverado Country Club and the third is in the Carneros area, she said.

“We’re essentially waiting for daylight to assess the situation and where we are with each” fire, Rattigan said at about 5:50 a.m. “But we have not talked containment so we are still in the very early stages.”

No deaths have been reported yet in Napa County, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries, Rattigan said. There are no estimates of how many are injured.

Structures have burned, though there is no estimate of how far the fires have spread and how many structures have burned, she said.

“We have not done an acreage estimate yet because they’ve been burning all night,” Rattigan said. The fires began around 10 p.m., she said.

The cause of the fires are still under investigation.

“It’s been incredibly windy here,” Rattigan said. Winds are consistently “around 15 miles per hour and we have gusts up to 22 miles per hour, and we’re expecting that to continue throughout the day.”

Upwards of 300 firefighters are battling the blazes in Napa County, she said. There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents, though one—the Crosswalk Community Church—is full, she said. The other two are the Calistoga Fairgrounds and at Napa Valley College.

Residents can text their ZIP code to 888777 to receive Nixle alerts about the fires and evacuation centers, she said.

Meanwhile, additional people were being evacuated in Sonoma County, in and around Santa Rosa. Two Santa Rosa hospitals were evacuated, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“When I started loading stuff into the car it was a hell-storm of smoke and ash. There were 30- to 40-mph winds. I couldn’t even breathe,” Napa Valley visitor Chris Thomas told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It went from being an annoying evacuation to something really scary.”

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.