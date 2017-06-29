Homeland Security officer charged with kicking handcuffed man in the head

A sworn officer with the Department of Homeland Security has been charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head outside a federal building in Pomona.

Jason Rouswell, 46, was indicted Thursday and accused of violating the civil rights of the handcuffed man during the Oct. 20, 2016, incident, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Rouswell, a resident of Los Angeles, is an inspector with the Federal Protective Services. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney.

Prosecutors allege that Rouswell and another officer had detained and shackled a man outside the Social Security Administration building in Pomona. During the arrest, he kicked a man who was lying face down in the street.

Video of the incident broadcast by KCBS-TV shows a uniformed officer kick a man who appeared to be cooperating with authorities.

The victim, identified in court papers only by the initials C.S., suffered undisclosed injuries.

Prosecutors said Rouswell is expected to surrender to authorities on July 5. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

