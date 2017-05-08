Small plane crashes near Lake Berryessa in Napa County

A small plane with two people on broad crashed Monday morning near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, according to authorities.

The single-engine Icon A5 aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances near Napa County’s largest lake, according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The condition of those aboard the plane was not immediately known.

According to Gregor, a 911 caller reported the crash about 9 a.m., but firefighters initially had trouble locating the crash site.

Lt. Chris Carlisle told the Napa Valley Register that emergency responders were planning to use boats to reach the crash site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

