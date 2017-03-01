Judge to decide restraining order to protect L.A. police commission president against Black Lives Matter protester

A judge is expected to rule Wednesday on a request for a restraining order to protect Los Angeles Police Commission President Matt Johnson against a Black Lives Matter activist accused of threatening him and appearing at his home and law office.

The city’s attempt to obtain the order against Trevor Ferguson represents a new high-water mark in the conflict between Black Lives Matter protesters and the commission.

Ferguson, who denies that he threatened Johnson, is part of a group that often disrupts the Police Commission’s weekly meetings by chanting and speaking out of turn to express outrage at Los Angeles Police Department shootings of black and Latino people.

Johnson is one of two African American police commissioners. At meetings, Ferguson and others have called Johnson a “houseboy” — a derogatory term for a black person who is in league with whites — amid demands that LAPD Chief Charlie Beck resign and the entire department be disbanded.

In a court declaration, Johnson alleged that Ferguson made a “gratuitous reference to his children” at a November police commission meeting and stated at another meeting that Johnson should be scared of him.

At various meetings, Ferguson has mouthed threats to Johnson, including that he would beat up Johnson and kill him, according to the declaration. Because the threats were not spoken aloud, there is no recording of them, the declaration said.

Ferguson, 35, defended his actions as lawful protesting, saying he has never crossed the line from insults to threats. He has never mouthed anything at Johnson, he said.

“To say I threatened him with physical harm is a gross overstatement and out of proportion,” said Ferguson, a rap artist and music producer who is also known as Trevor Gerard.

Ferguson’s attorney has said that Cynthia McClain-Hill, the other African American police commissioner, will testify about whether she saw Ferguson mouthing threats at Johnson.

The five police commissioners, who volunteer their time, provide civilian oversight of the LAPD, setting policies, recommending reforms and reviewing incidents when officers use force against civilians — including fatal shootings.

Johnson is the managing partner of the entertainment law firm Ziffren Brittenham, where he negotiates contracts for celebrities, producers and professional athletes, such as Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey. He is the father of four children ages 4 to 20.

He has advocated for de-escalation techniques that would help reduce the number of LAPD shootings, but that has not exempted him from angry verbal attacks from the activists, who complain he has not done enough.

The restraining order would require Ferguson to stay away from Johnson and his family. At public meetings, Ferguson would have to keep a 5-yard distance from Johnson. A temporary order with the same restrictions has been in effect since Dec. 20.

According to Johnson’s court declaration, the reference to his children occurred at a Police Commission meeting Nov. 1.

On an official audio recording of the meeting, Ferguson stated that Johnson has four children, one of whom is a boy. Ferguson then drew a connection between Johnson’s son and African American victims of police violence, saying he hoped Johnson would not become a grieving parent.

“You have not only chosen the side of men like Charlie Beck and (Mayor) Eric Garcetti. You have chosen to be their errand boy,” Ferguson continued. “So run, boy, and tell your masters: The city is ours now.”

Johnson’s declaration cited another incident from the Dec. 13 commission meeting. Ferguson made statements during public comment and from the audience that Johnson should feel scared of him and suggesting that the two men meet outside of a board meeting, the declaration said.

On the official audio recording of the meeting, Ferguson spoke about crime and the community before stating: “Ultimately, I know you guys don’t care — and I see the houseboy Matt Johnson over on his phone or whatever, like this.”

Ferguson then referenced human rights abuses and the lawlessness that might result from “zero accountability.”

“When 4 million people realize how (messed up) you are, you will not be able to stop that tide,” he said. “And it’s coming. And it’s coming for all of you.”

On Dec. 16, the declaration said, Ferguson went to Johnson’s law firm in Century City with other protesters. He managed to get past the receptionist and into the elevator, which is operated with key cards, arriving at Johnson’s 10th floor office and “angrily demanding to speak to me,” the declaration said.

Johnson was not there, but one of his law partners made Ferguson leave.

Two days later, Ferguson went to Johnson’s Sherman Oaks home in the late afternoon, the declaration said. Johnson’s wife and children were home, and Ferguson was detained by police.

Ferguson told The Times that he visited Johnson’s office and home with a group of people who were peacefully protesting.

The activists sought out Johnson on his home turf because speaking at Police Commission meetings, which are held at LAPD headquarters, was no longer enough, Ferguson said.

“We felt the people on the board were allowed to be complicit in violence, basically to be a rubber-stamping body,” Ferguson said. “It was time to engage them in other spaces, where the playing field was more even.”

cindy.chang@latimes.com

Twitter: @cindychangLA

Times staff writer Kate Mather contributed to this report.