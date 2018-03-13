After a year of trading barbs with California, Trump will soon land in the Golden State

The president is en route to enemy territory.
Air Force One will touch down at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego around 11:30 a.m., marking the first time President Trump has set foot in California since his 2016 election turned the state into something of a rogue province that has repeatedly clashed with his administration over immigration policy, the environment, marijuana legalization and tax reform.
Trump is expected to review a prototype for a segment of his proposed border wall at the Otay Mesa crossing near San Diego on Tuesday morning before speaking at a Republican fundraiser in the Los Angeles area at night. After fielding questions about his sudden decision to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the president took off around 9:40 a.m. EDT with Mick Mulvaney, the acting head of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller. Miller, a Santa Monica native and an immigration hard-liner who also serves as one of the president's chief speechwriters.
In a tweet sent from the air, the President launched into one of his most common refrains against California, attacking the state's "sanctuary" policies that stop local police and jailers from honoring immigration holds requested by the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, unless the person ICE is targeting has been convicted of specific crimes enshrined in a 2013 law.
"California's sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk," the president tweeted around 8:30 a.m. "Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP!"
Protests are expected in both Los Angeles and San Diego, which should come as no surprise in a state where Trump has clashed with everyone from Gov. Jerry Brown to LaVar Ball. According to a USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll conducted in November, 66% of voters here disapprove of Trump's performance as commander in chief.
The hostile attitudes toward the president have simmered since the campaign trail, when the bombastic then-candidate pushed a conservative agenda at odds with the majority of the state. Protesters burned Trump's head in effigy on the steps of Los Angeles' City Hall less than 24 hours after he defeated Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 presidential election, part of protests that rocked downtown L.A. and the Bay Area for several days. In recent weeks, campaign billboards for state Senate candidate Maria Elena Durazo have popped up around Los Angeles, emblazoned with the words "Disobey Trump."
The distaste, of course, is a two-way street. Trump has repeatedly bashed the state, dismissing California as "out of control" during a 2017 interview.
Earlier this month, he called Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf a "disgrace" after she warned her residents about potential ICE raids. Just last week, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told police leaders in Sacramento the administration had filed suit to invalidate California's sanctuary state law.
The last president to wait this long into his first term to visit the Golden State was Franklin D. Roosevelt, and he crossed the country by train to reach the West Coast.
Aside from an electorate that loathes him — Clinton defeated Trump by more than 4 million votes here — California also is home to a number of Trump's fiercest political detractors.
Brown accused the president of "going to war" with the state after Sessions announced the administration lawsuit last week. Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and California Sen. Kamala Harris also have emerged as significant foils to the president in Washington. Even former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican who once walked Trump's path from celebrity to elected office, has been an outspoken critic.
Many of the state's Republicans also are staying away from the president, who has become a divisive campaign issue for many seeking reelection. Of more than a dozen GOP candidates The Times contacted, most said they had no plans to attend the president's events.
Trump is likely to find some fans among pro-border wall groups when he visits the Otay Mesa crossing. San Diegans for Secure Borders, a group that sponsored a pro-wall rally in the area in December, was organizing another event in support of the president Tuesday morning.
"San Diego is living proof that border fences and walls keep us safe, and we look forward to President Trump fulfilling his main campaign promise of finally securing our border," said Jeff Schwilk, the group's founder.
Still, given public sentiment, police in Los Angeles and San Diego are gearing up for large-scale demonstrations. Specific events, such as the border wall prototype visit and the Los Angeles fundraiser, are likely targets, but with the president's trip coming on such short notice, local police officials are watching out for spur-of-the-moment demonstrations driven by social media.
Despite the obvious bad blood between the White House and California, both sides are, at least begrudgingly, leaving open the possibility of a less-than-confrontational visit.
Brown released a welcoming letter to the president Monday that included a nod to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, but also took a shot at the administration's hard-line stance on immigration.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday that administration officials are hoping for "an incredibly positive trip."
That comment, however, came just seconds after she suggested the president had no reason to feel uneasy in California.
"If anybody is stepping out of bounds here, it would be someone who is refusing to follow a federal law," she said, "which is certainly not the president."
San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Kate Morrissey and Times staff writers Noah Bierman in Washington, Richard Winton in Los Angeles and John Myers in Sacramento contributed to this report.
