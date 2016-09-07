Garcetti vows to bar private meetings with planning commissioners

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he plans to put a stop to private meetings between planning commissioners and real estate developers or other outside parties, part of a bigger attempt to fend off a hotly contested ballot measure.

In a letter written this week, Garcetti said he plans to issue an executive directive prohibiting such ex parte communications with planning commissioners, to “ensure that all dialogue with private stakeholders is on the record.”

Raising similar concerns, City Councilman David Ryu submitted a motion Wednesday seeking to revive an old proposal to reexamine and ban such private communications, calling it “a glaring structural problem” that saps trust in city decisions.

Private meetings have “consistently been one of the lightning rods for public criticism and legal action in our development process,” Ryu wrote.

Critics have grown increasingly vocal over the last year about private meetings conducted between real estate developers and planning commissioners appointed by Garcetti, arguing that such talks have skewed city planning decisions in favor of development interests.

Backers of the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative — a ballot measure that aims to crack down on “mega-developments” — had urged Garcetti to prohibit private meetings between real estate developers and city decision makers, including his appointed planning commissioners.

“These private meetings happen months and months before residents or businesses in the area have any idea that a meeting has happened and a deal has already been cut,” campaign director Jill Stewart said.

Last month, the group had dangled the possibility that it might stop pursuing its ballot measure if Garcetti swiftly agreed to halt such meetings and make other changes. Since then, however, the group has turned in signatures to put its plan on the ballot next March.

Garcetti made his pledge in a letter this week to AIDS Healthcare Foundation President Michael Weinstein, whose group has championed the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative. The mayor said he would seek to bar ex parte meetings with members of the City Planning Commission and the area planning commissions that vet development plans in different parts of the city. Garcetti also promised to make other changes, such as accelerating updates to community plans.

In the letter, the mayor argued that those changes would accomplish their shared goals, urging Weinstein to drop “a costly and potentially divisive ballot measure campaign.”

The Neighborhood Integrity Initiative includes a two-year moratorium on real estate developments that seek zoning changes or other alterations in city rules. The burgeoning campaign has pitted backers who say it will stop out-of-scale development that disrupts neighborhoods against opponents — including business and labor groups — that argue it will ramp up rents and eliminate jobs.

Stewart said Wednesday that her group welcomed the proposals from Garcetti and Ryu. But she gave no indication that the group was backing off its campaign.

“I think it’s more likely that the mayor would endorse us than we would withdraw the measure,” Stewart said.

Neither Ryu nor Garcetti are seeking to bar developers or other representatives from meeting privately with elected officials, as the initiative backers had sought.

City lawyers say that L.A. cannot legally prohibit residents from communicating with their elected officials, Garcetti wrote in his letter. Stewart said her group wasn’t convinced that was the case.

In their report nearly a decade ago, city attorneys recommended that L.A. elected officials consider publicly disclosing such communications. (Ryu currently posts meetings with developers on his website, a practice he agreed to follow in a campaign pledge.) Lawyers also recommended barring private communications in “quasi-judicial” matters — those in which a decision is made after a required hearing evaluating how the law applies to the facts.

But that plan languished and was ultimately shelved. Ryu spokesman Estevan Montemayor said that under his revived proposal, potential restrictions could apply to planning commissions, the animal services commission and the airport commission, among others.

Garcetti appointee David Ambroz, president of the City Planning Commission, said that any effort to maximize transparency in planning decisions should consider where the volunteer commissioners fit into the entire process.

By the time a project makes its way to the commission, “almost all the details have been hammered out between the builder, the council office and interested community,” Ambroz said in a brief written statement responding to the proposal. “We are at the tail end of the process.”

Several other city boards already have some restrictions on private communications: Members of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners are prohibited from engaging in ex parte communications with companies or their representatives after they have responded to a city invitation for a bid or proposal.

The Board of Harbor Commissioners — another panel whose members are selected by the mayor — requires harbor commissioners to disclose ex parte communications. It also bars such communications if they involve proposed contracts during the time when competitive bids are being evaluated.

Beyond the city of Los Angeles, ex parte meetings have also become controversial at the California Coastal Commission, where commissioners are required — but have sometimes failed — to publicly and promptly disclose them. A state bill that would have banned such contact was recently defeated in Sacramento.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.

