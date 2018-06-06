Problems with solar panels cause fire at Amazon center in Redlands

A fire caused by a malfunction in a solar panel array caused $25,000 in damage at an Amazon fulfillment center in Redlands on Tuesday night, officials said.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the 800,000-square-foot facility in the 2100 block of San Bernardino Avenue, according to Carl Baker, a spokesman for the Redlands Fire Department.
The fire was largely contained to the roof.
No one was injured, and employees inside the building had evacuated before firefighters arrived, Baker said.
Investigators believe the blaze was sparked by faulty components in the complex’s solar energy panels.