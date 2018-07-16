Redlands woman stabbed a man after he exposed himself, police say

Police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing a man after he indecently exposed himself to her in Redlands, authorities said.
A 28-year-old man exposed himself to Cynthia Molina, 51, on Tuesday at Jennie Davis Park in Redlands, according to a Redlands Police Department statement. Molina followed him, the two argued and then she stabbed him in the arm and lower back with a folding pocket knife, authorities said.
The man “was treated and released the same day,” city spokesman Carl Baker said in an email.
On Thursday afternoon, Redlands police arrested Molina on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Molina is being held on $500,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County records.
The man “has not been arrested, however, a report will be forwarded to the DA’s office for possible charges for indecent exposure,” according to Baker.