Ruff times: Woman and dog need rescuing while out paddleboarding

Authorities in Northern California rescued a Colorado woman and her dog who had been paddleboarding on a lake but accidentally ended up on the Sacramento River and couldn’t handle the current.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Frankie Grogan was on Kutras Lake in Redding on Wednesday on a paddleboard with her dog when she unknowingly entered the river’s main channel.

By the time she realized her mistake, she was already struggling in the strong current. Grogan managed to get to an island in the middle of the river and waved at a car on a nearby road to call for help.

Rescuers from several agencies quickly found her and the dog. They weren’t hurt.

Grogan was cited for not wearing a life vest. Her dog was wearing one.

