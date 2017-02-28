Teenager among those killed when small plane crashes into Riverside neighborhood

The bodies of a man and a teenage girl remained in the wreckage of a small aircraft Tuesday after the twin-engine airplane slammed into a Riverside neighborhood, killing three and injuring two, according to authorities.

The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. Monday, shortly after the Cessna T310Q had taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport. The plane slammed into two houses on Rhonda Road, near Streeter and Central avenues.

A woman also was killed in the crash. All of the dead and injured were occupants of the airplane.

Authorities will hold a news conference on the crash at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The plane’s five occupants were on their way back to San Jose after a cheerleading event in Anaheim, according to officials. One of the survivors is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition with severe burns, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

On Monday night, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore described the two as women in their late 30s or early 40s.

The relationship among those on the plane is unclear, Railsback said.

The plane went down about half a mile northeast of the airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division.

Television footage showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the houses, which burned quickly as fuel from the Cessna’s full tank caught fire. Debris was scattered across front lawns as far as half a mile away from the crash, Moore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Residents of the main house that caught fire were not home, Railsback said. The NTSB plans to conduct a secondary sweep of the home to make sure there are no other victims.

“There was actually one person in this first house behind me at the time of the crash, and he was able to get out unharmed,” Railsback said during a news conference. “Very remarkable that nobody else was injured. There are parts of this airplane that kind of spread out along the whole street.”

